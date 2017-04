Home » Classifieds, Lost and Found » Male Cat in the Walton St. area

Missing pet: Male cat, white with gray (cow pattern), neutered, not wearing a collar. Last seen in the Walton St. area, Bourbon, MO, on Saturday, 4-8-2017. Loved and missed by his family. Please call or text 573-205-4383, if you can help return pet.

