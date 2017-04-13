Home » Sports » Lady Eagles Win Three Straight Behind Three Shutouts

By Ryan Storz

The first few weeks of the 2017 season have been streaky for the Lady Eagles, who snapped a four-game losing streak Monday with a 1-0 win over St. Clair and added two more victories at North County and De Soto to close out the week.

Sullivan (4-5) shutout North County 6-0 on Wednesday and De Soto 5-0 on Friday.

With a game at winless Owensville on Monday and home against St. James on Thursday, Sullivan has a chance to enter a Four Rivers Conference game against Union on Apr. 19 carrying a winning record. Kate Randolph’s second-half goal provided the difference in Monday’s 1-0 victory against St. Clair that was played through intermittent showers. Lauren Hoffman made six stops in goal for the Lady Eagles.

On Wednesday, Emma Randolph began a scoring binge when she delivered a three-goal performance in Sullivan’s 6-0 win over the Raiders.

Kate Randolph, Katie Creek and Bria Jones added goals for Sullivan. McKenna McCoy had three assists. Jenna Lochner and MaKenzie Martin each had one.

Hoffman made three stops in goal for her second shutout of the week.

On Friday, Emma Randolph scored a career-high four goals in a 5-0 win against De Soto, matching her season total to that point. It was also the 12th multi-goal game in her four years, which includes an abbreviated 2016 season due to injury.