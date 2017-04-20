Home » Sports » Lady Eagles Blitz Owensville, Patriots

By Ryan Storz

Sullivan won their fourth and fifth straight games last week when they blanked Owensville and the St. Louis Patriots, 8-0 and 6-0 respectively.

The Lady Eagles (6-5) scored five goals in the first half and three in the second against Owensville on Monday. They came back a day later with four first-half goals to roll through the Patriots.

Emma Randolph continued her scoring surge. She had three goals in both games and after Thursday’s win over St. James, had scored 16 goals in her last five.

Sullivan head coach Bill Kackley said Randolph is getting her legs underneath her and feeling more comfortable a little more than a year after her season was derailed by injury.

Owensville

McKenna McCoy scored twice in the win against the Dutchgirls, with Jenna Lochner, MaKenzie Martin and Michalla Rohrer all scoring.

Katie Creek, Bria Jones, Sophie Sellers, Rohrer, Randolph, Lochner, McCoy and Martin had assists.

Lauren Hoffman had to make just one save.

“We did all right. In the second half, we got a lot of younger kids in the game,” Kackley said. “We had good ball control.”

Patriots

Kackley said Sullivan had to make some adjustments in the second half against the Patriots, though they registered another shutout victory.

“We may have overlooked them,” Kackley said. “They were better than I expected.”

Randolph scored three more goals and was joined in the scoring column by Lochner, Martin and McCoy.

Randolph, McCoy, Lochner, Bria Jones, Libby Jones and Alissa McCormick all had assists.

Hoffman made three saves en route to the team’s fifth straight shutout.