James Franklin Leigh

James “Frank” Leigh, age 82 of Bourbon, MO, formerly of St. Louis passed away Friday, March 31, 2017 at his home.

Frank as he was known was born on July 22, 1934 to George Franklin and Emma Lillian (Roberts) Leigh in St. Louis, MO. He attended and graduated from McKinley High School class of 1954. He was united in marriage to Mary Ann Deane in St. Louis and they were blessed with two children; Jim and John. Frank and Mary Ann raised their family in St. Louis where Frank was employed as a Firefighter for the city of St. Louis. He retired in 1986 and eventually, moved to Bourbon where he remained until his passing. Frank enjoyed hunting, fishing and attending reunions at McKinley High School.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Leigh of Bourbon, MO; one son, John (Kate) Leigh of Melbourne, FL; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one brother, Ed (Rosemary) Leigh of Arnold, MO; one sister in law, Sandy Conway of House Springs, MO; two brothers in law, Ed Deane of Hillsboro, MO and Tom (Vi) Deane of Fenton, MO; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, George and Emma Leigh; his son, Jim Leigh; and one brother, Bob Leigh.

It was Mr. Leigh’s wish to be cremated.

All arrangements were under the care of the Eaton Funeral Home in Sullivan and Bourbon, MO.