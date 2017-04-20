Home » Sullivan » Great Clips Ribbon Cutting

Great Clips, located at 302 Park Ridge Road, Sullivan, held a ribbon cutting ceremony in honor of its Grand Opening, Friday, Apr. 7. The salon is owned by Jarrett Estes and managed by Stephanie Due. The chain has been in business since 1982. The focus is on expertise haircuts for men, women and children. Business hours are 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday; and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sundays. Call 573-468-3447 or visit GreatClips.com.