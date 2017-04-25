Home » Sports » Golf Wins Regular Season Finale

Sullivan’s golf team closed out the regular season Tuesday with a win over St. Clair and St. James at the Sullivan Country Club.

The Eagles shot 174, besting St. Clair (205) and St. James (230) by plenty. Head coach Dino McKinney said the conditions were tough, with fast greens, tough pin placements and thick rough.

Paul Weiskopf and Bennett Tiefenbrunn both shot 42 to finish as the event medalists. Cody McKinney shot 44, Ryan McKinney 46 and Ethan Kackley carded a 58. Kobie Blankenship shot a 54 for the JV team.

Sullivan took third at the Helias Tournament the day before. The Eagles took third with a team score of 377. Hermann shot 314 to win the tournament and Blair Oaks finished second.