Experience The Titanic At The Library

The sinking of the RMS Titanic began on the night of Apr. 14, 1912 and went into the morning of Apr. 15, 1912. More than 1,500 passengers lost their lives on this maiden voyage.

We are nearing the anniversary of this fateful night. On Thursday, Apr. 13, 2017 at 6 p.m. Laurie Osseck will help us experience the journey on the Titanic.

You will receive tickets to the Titanic. Did you survive?

RSVP by calling 573-468-4372, stop by the branch or register online at http://scenicregional.org/events/event/experience-the-titanic-sullivan/.