Help Wanted: Need someone to watch over elderly man from Fridays at 4 p.m. to Monday at 8 a.m., every weekend. Duties include meal prep, helping transfer from bed to wheelchair, give insulin shots and meds. Pay will be discussed if interested. Please call 573-205-3540 or 573-205-2069, in Bourbon area. __________________cw51-52