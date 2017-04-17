Home » Sports » Eagles Top Owensville, 4-1

Sullivan picked up their third straight victory Monday with a 4-1 final over Owensville

The Eagles (10-4, 3-0) remain perfect in Four Rivers Conference play.

Jared Woodcock picked up the win and Jett Young earned the save against a team that eliminated Sullivan in districts last season.

Sullivan scored in the first when Blake Bell hit a two-out triple to right field that scored Christopher Blankenship.

Owensville tied the game in third on a Sullivan error. The Dutchmen had runners at the corners with just one out, but Woodcock picked off a runner and Tim Waller threw a runner out on a ball hit deep in the hole at short.

Woodcock pitched around a bases-loaded jam in the fourth thanks to another pickoff and a flyout to left. Sullivan regained the lead in the bottom half of the inning. Blane Tyree singled to center, advanced to second on a groundout by Bell. Kraus smashed a liner up the middle that was deflected at short and stayed in the infield. Tyree was able to score, but Kraus was thrown out trying for second.

Sullivan added another run on back-to-back errors by the Dutchmen. Waller reached on an error in right field. Derek Evans was sent in to run for Waller. He advanced to second, then scored on an error at second base on a ball Cody McKinney put in play.

The Eagles added another insurance run in the sixth when Bell singled, stole second and advanced to third on an error by the catcher. Waller drew a walk and McKinney hit a 6-4 fielder’s choice that scored Bell, giving Sullivan a 4-1 lead.