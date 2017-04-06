Home » Sports » Eagles Sweep Waynesville, Warrenton In Doubleheader

By Ryan Storz

Sullivan ran their winning streak to three Saturday — shutting out opponents in all three games — with an 8-0 victory over Waynesville.

An eight-day layoff wasn’t enough to knock the Eagles (4-1) off their game. The defense, which has emerged in the early part of the season as one of the biggest strengths, backed up starter Jared Woodcock with some crisp plays. Tim Waller went deep in the hole at short on a few ground balls and Matthew Tolliver tracked down a scorching liner in center.

The offense supplied just seven hits, but the pitching-thin Tigers were unable to throw enough strikes and the defense faltered behind them.

Sullivan staked Woodcock to a 1-0 lead in the first without the benefit of a hit. Tolliver drew a leadoff walk, stole second and advanced to third on a ground out by Blane Tyree.

With Waller batting, Waynesville starter Tanner Simpson tried to pickoff Tolliver, but the ball skipped to the fence and gave Sullivan a run.

Simpson walked Waller and Blake Bell to extend the inning to Mike Kraus. Kraus smashed a fly ball to center that sent Kane running towards the fence. He snagged it to save two runs and deny Kraus extra bases.

The Eagles remained stuck on just a single hit through three innings, but finally got rolling in the fourth. Kraus hit an RBI single to left to score Bell. Brady Weiskopf drew a walk, which forced a pitching change. Briley Wade came in and allowed a two-run double to Tolliver, giving the Eagles a 4-0 lead. Christopher Blankenship smacked an opposite field double to score another run. Tyree walked to load the bases, bringing on another pitching change for the Tigers. Waller drew a walk to bring in another run and Bell hit a groundout to second, putting Sullivan on top 7-0.

Sullivan struck again with a run in the sixth.

Pitching Shines

Woodcock went five innings, allowed just one hit, walked two and struck out four. Devin Payne relieved him with two scoreless innings.

Woodcock pitched around jams in the first and second innings, but settled in over his final three frames. He walked two in the first inning, but got out unharmed with a strikeout of Justen Leifer.

Eric Kane reached first on a dropped third strike to start the second inning and Jordan Finch blooped a single to left.

A sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second and third with no outs, but Woodcock struck out Noah Ochoa and got Jennings to ground out to Waller. Woodcock retired 10 straight batters before he plunked Ochoa with one out in the fifth. He walked Jennings and Simpson laid down a sacrifice bunt to put runners in scoring position with two outs and Brown batting.

Brown tapped a grounder back to Woodcock, who flipped it to first to preserve the shutout.