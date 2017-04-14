Home » Latest News » County Resident Unhappy With Partying Along Creek

A Crawford County resident told commissioners Tuesday that he’s “fed up” with floaters parking their cars on Harpers Slab along the Huzzah Creek.

Robert Kramer described a scene with cars blocking traffic, people drinking in public, stereos blasting loud music and general belligerence.

Kramer wants Crawford County to block off its right of ways along the slab, which he believes will keep people from parking their cars and partying.

