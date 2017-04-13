Home » Sullivan » Circus Celebrates 79th Year In 2017

The Kelly Miller Circus, founded during the Depression, is marking another milestone this year as it celebrates its seventy-ninth anniversary. Founded in 1938 by Obert Miller and his sons, Kelly and Dores, this traditional tented circus has grown over the decades, but maintains the tradition of great family entertainment it presented in its humble beginnings.

Thanks to the sponsorship ofthe Sullivan Parks & Recreation Department the all new 2017 edition of the Kelly Miller Circus will be in town on Saturday, April 22, 2017 with performances at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the City of Sullivan Fairgrounds.

This year’s show features an elephant and a variety of mixed animals along with a cast of international circus stars under a beautiful circus big top. The tent raising and guided tour are a great free show that will take place at approximately 9 a.m. circus morning and the public is invited. Enjoying a day at the circus means a lot more than just old­ fashioned family fun. The event is a fundraiser for the Sullivan Parks & Recreation Department.