Bourbon’s Hulsey Wins Bass Fishing League Ozark Division Tournament On Lake Of The Ozarks

Bourbon’s Kyle Hulsey weighed a five-bass limit totaling 25 pounds, 5 ounces, Saturday to win the T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League (BFL) Ozark Division event on Lake of the Ozarks. For his win, Hulsey took home $5,551.

“Lake of the Ozarks is fishing incredibly well right now,” said Hulsey, who earned his first career-win in FLW competition. “I fished through 25 to 30 areas and caught nearly 20 keepers.”

Hulsey said he targeted mid-lake channel swings where bass were moving in shallow to spawn.

He said he rotated between three lures – an umbrella rig with Bass Pro Speed Shad swimbaits, a 7/16-ounce Jewel Bait Finesse Jig and a 1/2-ounce War Eagle spinnerbait.

“In the morning, I threw the umbrella rig, but mixed in the spinnerbait a handful times when the breeze picked up,” said Hulsey. “I reeled them off of a 6- to 8-foot-deep ledge. That’s where the bass were suspended and feeding. As the day went on, the weather got pretty slick. They weren’t aggressive enough to come up and eat the spinnerbait, so the umbrella rig would clean up well.”

Hulsey said the jig came in handy when bass were extra finicky and refused to bite both the umbrella rig and the spinnerbait.

“I caught bass just about everywhere I went,” said Hulsey. “It was the kind of day you want to have, but doesn’t come around very often.”

The top 10 boaters finished the tournament in:

The top 45 boaters and co-anglers in the region based on point standings, along with the five winners in each qualifying event, will be entered in the Oct. 5-7 BFL Regional Championship on Kentucky Lake in Gilbertsville, KY. Boaters will compete for a top award of a Ranger Z518C with a 200-horsepower Evinrude outboard and $20,000, while co-anglers will fish for a new Ranger Z518C with a 200-horsepower Evinrude outboard.

The 2017 BFL is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers, with 128 tournaments throughout the season, five qualifying events in each division. The top 45 boaters and co-anglers from each division, along with the five winners of the qualifying events, will advance to one of six regional tournaments where they are competing to finish in the top six, which then qualifies them for one of the longest-running championships in all of competitive bass fishing – the BFL All-American. Top performers in the BFL can move up to the Costa FLW Series or even the FLW Tour.

For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow the BFL on Facebook atFacebook.com/FLWFishing and on Twitter atTwitter.com/FLWFishing.

