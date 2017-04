Home » Latest News » Bourbon Police Recover Stolen Motorcycle

A Sullivan man who faces tampering and burglary charges in Crawford County now faces an additional tampering charge after Bourbon police recovered a stolen motorcycle on April 3.

The motorcycle was determined to be stolen from Glen Carbon, Ill.

Police found the suspect hiding in the attic of a home located in the 500 block of Johnson Street.

