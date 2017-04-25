Home » Bourbon » Bourbon Booster Club, School Banquet May 2

By Alice Bremer

The annual Bourbon Booster Awards Banquet will be held at the Bourbon Community Center on May 2 at 6 p.m.

The Banquet in conjunction with the Bourbon R-1 School will honor local citizens who are making a difference in the city of Bourbon, the schools, and the future of our land.

A special entertainment of the evening will be a review of a trip to Germany by several local Bourbon High School students given by their teacher, J. D. Huitt, who accompanied them on the trip.

The always delicious meal will again be catered by the Bourbon Barn and Grill.

Tickets may be purchased at the Town and Country Bank, Bremer Hardware, or Booster President, Mary Heywood.

There are also tickets available at the school.

Advance tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children 8 and under.

At the door tickets are Adults $15 and Children $6.