Beta Club Holds Blood Drive

Beta Officers and Buddy the Blood Drop helped worked the Beta Club Blood Drive on Thursday, March 23. It was the second blood drive of the year. The Beta Club officers, and all the donors, received shirts provided for the drive by Paramount Apparel, Inc. In addition, Planet Sub provided sandwiches for the donors. The Beta Club collected 71 productive units and appreciates all the support for the American Red Cross.