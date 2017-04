Home » Sullivan » The Eagle Scout’s Project To “Stuff The Trailer”

Stuff the Trailer. The Eagle Scouts’ project to “stuff the trailer” (with toys for kids with cancer) was launched on Apr. 1. This barrell is located at the Sullivan Independent News office. Donations will be accepted until May 6 and the trailer will be stuffed at the Bank of Sullivan, 328 S. Service Road on May 6 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. For more information contact Boy Scout Troop 444 at 314-630-7436.