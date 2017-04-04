Home » Latest News » 4 Mile Road Bridge Closed Indefinitely

Heavy rains overnight has caused 4 Mile Road Bridge over Brush Creek in north Crawford County to be shut down indefinitely.

The bridge was reopened in November after being closed for more than a year.

District 2 Commissioner Jared Boast said that after the project was left dormant for a long period of time, it was “hastily” put together and the opening was inadequate for the flow demand of the stream.

The bridge was approved by the previous administration and Boast said redoing it has been at the top of his priority list, but weather has complicated the timeline. “It is high on this current administration’s list of things to fix,” Boast said.

Boast said he hopes to begin demolition of the bridge by Monday, April 10. “We’re going to be working diligently to have it opened for traffic by May 1,” he said. Workers will triple the amount of opening on the new bridge.

Boast said it’s going to cause an inconvenience for drivers and expressed frustration at the process that led to its reopening in November. The project cost the county more than $30,000 to complete.