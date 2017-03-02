Home » Bourbon » Upcoming Program On 2017 Solar Eclipse

The 2017 solar eclipse, passing across the United States, across Missouri and across Crawford County is a once in a lifetime event.

Dr. Angela Speck, University of Missouri Professor of Physics and Astronomy will speak on this at the Crawford County Extension Council Banquet on Thursday, March 9.

The program will begin at 6 p.m. at Country Kitchen Restaurant in Cuba.

Missouri has not seen a total solar eclipse since 1839, the year University of Missouri was founded.

The banquet event is open to the public, business owners, chamber of commerce members, tourism outfitters, city and county officials as this presents a unique tourism opportunity for the Aug. 21 eclipse.

Reservations are required by Mar. 7 by calling the Crawford County Extension Center at 775-2135. Cost of the meal is $11 per person payable to the Crawford County Extension Council.

Extension programs are open to all.