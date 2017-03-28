Sullivan Senior Center Menus Mar. 29-Apr. 4

Wed. – Bratwurst, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, carrots, fruit jello, wheat roll.
Thurs. – Seasoned baked chicken/dressing, Brussels sprouts, cream-style corn, cranberry applesauce, dinner roll.
Fri. – Stuffed salmon boat/dill sauce, California vegetables, garden salad, dinner roll, apple dumpling cake.
Mon. – Whole grain pasta/meatballs & Italian tomato sauce, Italian vegetables, pickled beet salad, stewed apples, breadstick .
Tues. – Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, Capri vegetables, fruit cocktail, biscuit, whole grain cookie.
Lunch served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested donation for all senior meals is $4. All donations are appreciated.