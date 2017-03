Home » Society » Sullivan Senior Center Activities Mar. 29-Apr. 4

Wed. – Scenic Regional Library presents “Route 66-Take a drive through Missouri slideshow. Bingo sponsored by Support Commitee-12:15 p.m.

Thurs.-Shuffleboard 10 a.m. Fun & Fitness with Meramec Nursing Center-10:30 a.m.

Fri. – Bingo by Support Committee-10:30 a.m.

Mon. – BP/BS checks by St. Clair Nursing/Americare 10 a.m. Canasta by Shafferkoetter Senior Services-10 a.m. Bunco – 10:30 a.m. Quilting-12 p.m.

Tues. – Fun & Fitness with Kathryn-10:30 a.m. Bingo, sponsored by Anonymous-12:15 p.m.