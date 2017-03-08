Home » Sullivan » Sullivan School District Seeks $5 Million No Tax Increase Bond Issue

By James B. Bartle

The Sullivan School District, like the City of Sullivan, is on the verge of growing in several areas, and to meet increased enrollment that district is asking taxpayers to approve a $5 million no tax increase bond issue to fund several expansion and renovation projects.

“The first thing we need to make clear on this issue is that it truly is a ‘no tax,’ increase bond issue and it will not raise the district’s debt service levy,” said Dr. Tom Allen, Sullivan School Superintendent. “With the previous bond issues and the most recent we have done everything we promised the taxpayers we would do,” said Allen. “Security updates with the buzz in system at our campuses, handicapped buses, new bus, SHS Theatre sound renovation and now we’re asking our taxpayers to approve a bond issue for expansion.”

Allen discussed the five target points of what the $5 million bond issue will do for the district, stating that due to expansion of local businesses and the addition of a distribution and manufacturing center in the district, enrollment is expected to increase over the next several years.

The April 4 bond issue, if approved, would: provide construction of additional classrooms at Sullivan Primary and relocating the administrative offices; Sullivan Middle School would receive construction of additional classrooms while both the primary and middle School would share a new gymnasium that would be similar to the one currently at Sullivan Elementary; Sullivan Elementary would would see renovation and remodeling at their campus for safety and security purposes; and Sullivan High School would see construction of additional classrooms, construction of a corridor enclosed connecting the annex to the main high school campus, and installing new safety and security upgrades and this lower campus.

The project would allow the school district to also keep second grade students at Sullivan Primary with a true K-2 rather than have them stay at the Elementary with grades 3-5, as they currently do at this time.

“Keeping second graders at Sullivan Primary from first to second grade is something we have wanted to do anyway,” said Allen. “It’s just a better fit for them with K-1 rather than have them with 3-5 grades.”

Allen stated that currently at SHS, the choir room needs to be a true choir room as the student classes have students literally hitting their head on the ceiling, so the classroom would be built specific for that purpose.

Currently the Support Our School, S.O.S. organization is leading the bond issue approval efforts with T.J. Carey serving as the treasurer.

The Sullivan Independent News will have several articles related to this issue prior to the April 4, 2017 election.