Sullivan Police Department Weekly Arrest Report

The Sullivan Police Department made 14 arrests for the week of March 20 through March 26 in the City of Sullivan.

This week’s arrests were:

March 20: James E. King, 39, Sullivan, was arrested for allegedly shoplifting at Sullivan Wal-Mart, 350 Park Ridge Dr. and a Crawford County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

King was held in the Sullivan Jail.

March 20: Erica B. Cherry, 25, Licking, was arrested on a Vienna warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of driving while intoxicated and driving while suspended, bond $400.

Cherry was held at the Sullivan Jail.

March 20: Chris A. Waltman, 30, Sullivan, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear in court on the charge of no insurance, bond $250.

Waltman was held in the Sullivan Jail.

March 21: Joshua M. Henderson, 26, Cuba, was arrested on Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of shoplifting.

Henderson was held in the Sullivan Jail on $115.50 bond.

March 21: Brian K. Cliver, 24, Sullivan, was arrested on a Sullivan warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of driving while revoked, bond $1,450.80 cash only bond and a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear in court for speeding, driving while suspended and careless driving, bond $425.

Cliver was held in the Sullivan Jail.

March 21: David B. Howard, 30, Sullivan, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for possession of marijauna. Howard was held in the Sullivan Jail.

March 21: Bryan L. Mercer, 33, Cuba, was arrested on a Maries County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of traffic violations, bond $500.

Mercer was held in the Sullivan Jail.

March 22: William R. Kelley, 29, Bourbon, was arrested for driving while suspended.

Kelley was released on a court summons.

March 23: Teran K. Racer, 24, Sullivan, was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Racer was released on a court summons.

March 23: Blake M. Helms, 17, Pilot Knob, was arrested for shoplifting and resisting arrest.

Helms was arrested at Fas-Trip, 727 Springfield Rd. West and released on a court summons.

March 24: Tyler M. Baker, 22, Sullivan, was arrested on a Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of shoplifting, bond $261.50.

Baker was held in the Sullivan Jail.

March 25: Kimberly Ann Counts Lane, 25, Sullivan, was arrested for failure to appear in court on the original charge of litter maintenance. Lane was released after posting bond.

March 25: Patrick B. McCance, 29, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for unlawful use of a gun.

McCance was held and released on bond.

March 25: Joshua W. Lewis, 36, Sullivan, was arrested for allegedly driving while revoked.

Lewis was held and released on bond.