Home » Sullivan » Sullivan Police Department Weekly Arrest Report

The Sullivan Police Department made 18 arrests for the week of Mar. 13 through Mar. 19, in the City of Sullivan.

This week’s arrests were:

March 13: Cody S. Hudson, 23, Sullivan, was arrested on a Franklin County warrants for failure to appear in court on the original charge of tampering with a motor vehicle, no bond; theft of a credit divide, no bond; resisting arrest, bond $5,000 and a Sullivan charge for alleged fourth offense stealing.

Hudson was held at the Sullivan Jail.

March 14: William R. Wyrick, 24, Owensville, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and no insurance, bond $5,000; Gasconade County warrant for failure to appear in court on the charge of possession of a controlled substance and contempt to pay fines, no bond; and Sullivan Police charges for alleged possession of a controlled substance, felony resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wyrick was held in the Sullivan Jail.

March 14: Aaron L. Lintermoot, 31, Sullivan, was arrested on a Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of failure to maintain insurance.

Lintermoot was held in the Sullivan Jail.

March 16: Amber D. Bolin, 33, Sullivan, was arrested on a St. Clair warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charges of no insurance, driving while revoked and careless driving.

Bolin was held in the Sullivan Jail on $670 bond.

March 16: Jaclyn A. Schmidt, 31, was arrested on a Franklin County felony warrant for allegedly endangering the welfare of a child.

Schmidt was held in the Sullivan Jail on $500 bond.

March 16: Jeffrey E. Barnard, 48, Sullivan, was arrested on Franklin County warrants for failure to appear in court the charges of, no valid license, driving while revoked, failure to display plates, and no seatbelt along with Sullivan charges for alleged driving while revoked, no insurance and failure to register a motor vehicle.

Barnard was held in the Sullivan Jail.

March 16: Allen M. Richards, 19, Sullivan, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charges of careless driving involving an accident.

Richards was held in the Sullivan Jail.

March 17: Sherry L. Dace, 45, Sullivan, was arrested for alleged domestic assault in the fourth degree. Dace was released on a court summons.

March 17: Joseph Wertenberger, 28, Sullivan, was arrested on a Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of shoplifting, bond $860.84. Wertenberger was held in the Sullivan Jail.

March 17: Nathan S. Keifer, 28, was arrested on a Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of insufficient funds, bond $192. Keifer was held in the Sullivan Jail.

March 18: Paul R. Rachal, 29, Sullivan, was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest. Rachel was held and released on a court summons.

March 18: Raymond J. Riddle, 30, was arrested on a Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of stealing. Riddle was held in the Sullivan Jail.

March 18: Gary D. Sampson, 31, Bourbon, was arrested for alleged shoplifting at Sullivan Wal-Mart. Sampson was held and released on a court summons.

March 19: Kevin E. DeBrecht, Jr., 34, Sullivan, was arrested for alleged driving while revoked and no insurance. DeBrecht was held and released on a court summons.

March 19: Keith A. Philbrook, 25, Sullivan, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of marijuana. Philbrook was held in the Sullivan Jail.

March 19: Dale E. Laney, 37, Sullivan, was arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine. Lane was held in the Sullivan Jail.

March 19: Shayne D. Steuber, 19, was arrested for alleged shoplifting at Sullivan Wal-Mart and St. Louis Police warrant for probation violation and property damage. Steuber was held in the Sullivan Jail.

March 19: Albert H. Leach, 19, was arrested for alleged disorderly conduct. Leach was held in the Sullivan Jail.