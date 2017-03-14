Home » Sullivan » Sullivan Police Department Weekly Arrest Report

The Sullivan Police Department made 11 arrests for the week of Mar. 6 through Mar. 12 in the City of Sullivan.

This week’s arrests were:

Mar. 6; Zachary A. Hicks, 21, Sullivan, was arrested for alleged property damage in the second degree. Hicks was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Mar. 6; Richard L. Loughridge, Jr., 42, Bourbon, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant for failure to appear in court on the charge of not wearing a seatbelt. Loughridge was held in the Sullivan Jail on $10 bond.

Mar. 7; Joshua E. Elliot, 28, was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Elliot was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Mar. 7; Amber M. Woodcock, 27, Bourbon, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant for failure to appear in court on the charge of failure to register and no insurance, $300 bond. Woodcock was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Mar. 8; Lydia F.H. Hyde, 60, Viburnum, was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated. Hyde was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Mar.8; Dwighla K. Arnold, 40, Sullivan, was arrested on a Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of failure to restrain an animal.

Arnold was held and released.

Mar. 9; Felton Metcalfe, Jr., 35, Rolla, was arrested on a Pulaski County warrant for dangerous drugs, no bond; Pulaski County warrant for failure to appear in court on the charges of domestic assault and distribution of a controlled substance and a Crawford County warrant for probation violation on the original charge of selling cocaine, no bond. Metcalf was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Mar. 9; Megan E. Marler, 31, St. Clair, was arrested on a St. Clair warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of driving while revoked. Marler was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Mar. 9; Joshua W. Degonia, 34, Sullivan, was arrested on a Sullivan warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility and a Crawford County warrant for failure to register a motor vehicle, bond $150. DeGonia was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Mar. 9; Corey L. Pivarnik, 28, Sullivan, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charges of unlawful possession and no seatbelt along with a Crawford County warrant for possession of amphetamine. Pivarnik was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Mar. 12; Tory A. Davis, 27, Sullivan, was arrested on Franklin County warrants for failure to appear in court on the charges of non-support, assault and possession of marijuana and a Crawford County warrant for failure to appear in court on traffic violations. Davis was held in the Sullivan Jail.