Sullivan Police Department Weekly Arrest Report

The Sullivan Police Department made 13 arrests for the week of Feb. 27 through March 4 in the City of Sullivan.

This week’s arrests were:

Feb. 27: Sharon M. West, 58, was arrested on a Camden County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of fraud.

West posted bond and was released on a new court date.

Feb. 27: Cody L. Hanshew, 18, was arrested for alleged possession of marijuana. Hanshew was held in the Sullivan Jail and released on a court summons.

Feb. 28: Peggy L. Highley, 52, Cuba, was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated. Highley was released on a court summons.

Feb. 28: Brett M. Barton, 27, was arrested on an outstanding Franklin County warrant for burglary and parole violations.

Barton was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Mar. 2: Pearl L. Jett, 37, Cuba, was arrested for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia. Jett was held and released on a court summons.

Mar. 2: Chad H. Hill, 33, was arrested on a St. Charles Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of failure ti register a motor vehicle. Hill was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Mar. 2: Justin L. Bradley, 29, was arrested on a St. Charles Department of Corrections warrant for alleged burglary.

Bradley was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Mar. 3: Jacob L. Dobbs, 31, Hillsboro, was arrested on a Jefferson County warrant for expired state vehicle license, bond $191 and a Hillsboro Police warrant for failure to display registration, bond $126. Dobbs was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Mar. 3: Josie A. Howell Hurt, 33, Sullivan, was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a child and failure to provide proof of insurance. Hurt was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Mar. 3: Donald McClearn, 50, Sullivan, was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a firearm. McClearn was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Mar. 4: Jonathan M. Anderson, 29, Sullivan, was arrested for alleged domestic assault in the fourth degree. Anderson was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Mar. 4: James E. King, 39, Sullivan, was arrested for allegedly shoplifting at Sullivan Wal-Mart, 350 Park Ridge Dr. King was held and released on a court summons.

Mar. 4: Keith A. Philbrook, 25, Sullivan, was arrested for allegedly driving while revoked, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register and no insurance. Phil brook was held in the Sullivan Jail.