Sullivan Police Department Weekly Arrest Report

The Sullivan Police Department made 16 arrests for the week of Feb. 20 through Feb. 26 in the City of Sullivan.

This week’s arrests were:

Feb. 21: Nicholas D. Ryan, 42, Cuba, was arrested on a probation absconder warrant on the original charge of felony sale of marijuana., no bond and a violation of a full court order. Ryan was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Feb. 21: Millard L. Arborgast, 44, Sullivan, was arrested on a St. Charles Department of Correction warrant for littering, bond $250 and a Sullivan Police charge of alleged possession of an illegal weapon. Arborgast was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Feb. 22: Daniel P. Gruett, 26, Sullivan, was arrested on a Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of failure to register a motor vehicle. Gruett was held on $500 bond in the Sullivan Jail.

Feb. 22: Timothy C. Board, 60, was arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine. Board was held at the Sullivan Jail.

Feb. 22: Riley H. Fritz, 46, was arrested for allege possession of drug paraphernalia. Fritz was released on a court summons.

Feb. 23: Richea M. Hammonds, 39, Sullivan, was arrested for allege driving while suspended and no proof of insurance. Hammonds was released on a court summons.

Feb. 24: Leon S. King, 41, was arrested for alleged driving while revoked. King was held and released on a court summons.

Feb. 24: Ian L. Henderdson, 38, Sullivan, was arrested on a Sulivan warrant and a Pike County, IL warrant for alleged possession of amphetamine.

Henderson was held at the Sullivan Jail and transported to Crawford County Jail.

Feb. 24: Lane B. Luzynski, 20, Sullivan, was arrested on a Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Luzknski was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Feb. 25: Panfilo J. Martinez, 25, Sullivan, was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, exceeding posted speed limit by 26MPH, fail to keep right, no proof of insurance and careless driving.

Martinez was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Feb. 25: Kyle B. Broadway, 19, Leasburg, was arrested on a Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of shoplifting. Broadway was held in the Sullivan Jail on $322.50 bond.

Feb. 25: Amber A. Allen, 27, Sullivan, was arrested on a Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of shoplifting. Allen was held in the Sullivan Jail on $367.50 bond.

Feb. 25: Victor T. Horton, 27, Steelville, was arrested for alleged driving while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia and no insurance. Horton was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Feb. 25: Timothy J. Stephens, 33, St. Calir, was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stephens was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Feb. 25: Alyssa D. Mathis, 22, Sullivan, was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance, distributing a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Franklin County warrant for possession of marijauan, bond $1,000. Mathis was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Feb. 25: Nathan A. Wells, 29, Union, was arrested for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia. Wells was held and released on a court summons.