The Eastern Missouri Dark Sky Observers will be holding a stargazing event at East Central College Observatory on the ECC campus Saturday evening March 25th, 2017 beginning at dusk. Park under the ECC water tower and follow signs to the observatory. If cloudy or inclement weather, stargazing will be canceled. EMDSO club members will be present with their telescopes to assist attendees viewing visible solar system objects and deep sky objects.

Of particular interest this weekend are the planets:Mars and Venus. Also in the sky will be a nebula in Orion, galaxies in Ursa Major, double cluster in Perseus, the Beehive cluster in Cancer and many more objects in the sky.

EMDSO will be offering observational stargazing every 4th Saturday of the month at ECC March-October in 2017. Contact phone number: EMDSO President, Rick Schwentker 1-636-433-5479 (home) or 1-636-667-2337 (cell).