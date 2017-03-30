Home » Society » Star Party At Sullivan Library

Scenic Regional Library-Sullivan Branch has two Orion telescopes available for checkout. These telescopes are amazing and are built for library use.

On Tuesday, April 4, from 7-8:30 p.m. they will be having free telescope training and a viewing session. You will learn how to focus the telescope as well as the proper care and transportation of the device. The viewing session will be outside, weather permitting.

Training will be provided by the East Missouri Dark Sky Observers and the St. Louis Astronomical Society.

Registration is required. RSVP by calling 573-468-4372, stop by the Sullivan Branch or register online.