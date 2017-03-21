Home » Sullivan » St. Patrick’s Day Crackdown “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Report

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and local law enforcement participated in the national St. Patrick’s Day Crackdown “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” substance-impaired driving crackdown which was a major success to keep roadways safe, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported that 8 substance-impaired driving arrest, 4 other arrest and 138 contacts were made during the enforcement period, which ran from March 16-19th.

“I am proud of our deputies for their hard work and dedication to making our roadway safer” said Lt. Richardson.

“Substance-impaired driving is more than a reckless choice by a few individuals” he said “Each year, substance-impaired driving cost the lives of thousands on America’s highways.

In 2016 there were 179 fatalities and 643 serious injuries that involved at least in substance-impaired driver. That equates to one substance-impaired driving fatality every 2 days.

During the St. Patrick’s Day holiday March 17-20, 2016 two people were killed and eight seriously injured which, involving one substance-impaired driver. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and nearly 10,000 law enforcement agencies across the country in this year’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.