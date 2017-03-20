Home » Latest News » St. Clair Man Arrested For Active Warrants After A Domestic Assault In Progress Reported

St. Clair Man Arrested For Active Warrants After A Domestic Assault In Progress Reported

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2017 // Comments off

KellyOn March 15, 2017 at about 3:40 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the Paradise Mobile Home Park off N. Commercial Ave outside St. Clair for a reported domestic assault in progress. According to the caller a man was threatening to hit a woman with a rock and a description of the man was dispatched to responding deputies.

 

Upon a deputy’s arrival the suspect fled from the scene on foot and was apprehended by the deputy a short distance from the scene. Upon investigating further the victim reported the suspect was her boyfriend and he had threatened to harm her with a kitchen knife and a rock. It was also learned the suspect had active warrants for his arrest.

 

The suspect was arrested for domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and resisting arrest. A $30,000 cash only warrant was obtained for these charges through the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The suspect is identified as 32 year old Michael W. Kelley from St. Clair.

Tags:
© 2017 The Sullivan Independent News · RSS · Powered by WordPress