St. Clair Man Arrested For Active Warrants After A Domestic Assault In Progress Reported

On March 15, 2017 at about 3:40 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the Paradise Mobile Home Park off N. Commercial Ave outside St. Clair for a reported domestic assault in progress. According to the caller a man was threatening to hit a woman with a rock and a description of the man was dispatched to responding deputies.

Upon a deputy’s arrival the suspect fled from the scene on foot and was apprehended by the deputy a short distance from the scene. Upon investigating further the victim reported the suspect was her boyfriend and he had threatened to harm her with a kitchen knife and a rock. It was also learned the suspect had active warrants for his arrest.

The suspect was arrested for domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and resisting arrest. A $30,000 cash only warrant was obtained for these charges through the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The suspect is identified as 32 year old Michael W. Kelley from St. Clair.