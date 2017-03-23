Home » School » St. Anthony Students Help Out Knights Of Columbus Fish Fries

Students at St. Anthony are always helping out, whether it is to earn service hours for Confirmation, because it is part of the expectations for the students, or just because service is part of their faith. No matter the reason, they certainly seem to enjoy themselves. They know that many hands make light work, especially with the crowds at the Knights of Columbus Fish Fries. All during Lent, the Knights serve up delicious all-you-can-eat dinners on Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. and the students of St. Anthony School and PSR are there to help patrons, wipe trays and clean tables. This greatly helps the Knights and Ladies’ Auxiliary, who are kept busy refilling the buffet line. “It’s actually fun,” reports one of the students. “It gets really busy, but everyone is so nice; the time goes by fast.”