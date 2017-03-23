Home » School » St. Anthony Students Help Out Knights Of Columbus Fish Fries

St. Anthony Students Help Out Knights Of Columbus Fish Fries

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2017 // Comments off

LARGE CROWDS KEEP the students busy.

Large crowds keep the students busy.

THESE FACES SHOW that there is joy in serving others!

These faces show that there is joy in serving others!

MRS. BRENDEL, 7th and 8th Grade teacher, supervises the student helpers.

Mrs. Brendel, 7th and 8th Grade teacher, supervises the student helpers.

Students at St. Anthony are always helping out, whether it is to earn service hours for Confirmation, because it is part of the expectations for the students, or just because service is part of their faith. No matter the reason, they certainly seem to enjoy themselves. They know that many hands make light work, especially with the crowds at the Knights of Columbus Fish Fries. All during Lent, the Knights serve up delicious all-you-can-eat dinners on Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. and the students of St. Anthony School and PSR are there to help patrons, wipe trays and clean tables. This greatly helps the Knights and Ladies’ Auxiliary, who are kept busy refilling the buffet line. “It’s actually fun,” reports one of the students. “It gets really busy, but everyone is so nice; the time goes by fast.”

Tags:
© 2017 The Sullivan Independent News · RSS · Powered by WordPress