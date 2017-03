Home » School » St. Anthony School Spelling Bee

The school Spelling Bee was a heated competition! Students in grades 1-8 vied for the title of School Spelling Champion, while parents and classmates (silently) cheered them on. In the end, Meredith, a 7th grader, and Alex, an 8th grader battled it out. Alex triumphed by correctly spelling “physicist.” Congratulations to both of our super spellers!