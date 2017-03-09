St. Anthony School News

Heart Healthy Snacks
Students at St. Anthony are always helping others. This month, they collected 584 food items for the Meramec Community Mission. The principal treated the entire school to a “Hot Chocolate” bar for their generosity. Students also participated in the Jump Rope for Heart fundraiser for the American Heart Association. Along with collecting donations, they learned about keeping their heart healthy and made a pledge to do one of three things to improve their heart health: eat more fruits and vegetables, drink water instead of sugary drinks, or get 60 minutes of exercise daily. Teachers allowed extra jump rope time during the day for the duration of the event. At then end, a celebration was held, during which students rotated through four heart health stations, including a snack station.
Trojan Horse Play
Social Studies,Reading, and Art come alive when putting on the play “The Trojan Horse.” Students in grades 5 through 8 created their own costumes and props for their production of the 20 minute play. They performed for the rest of the school. They did a superb job!