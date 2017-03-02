Home » School » Spring Bluff Spotlight Class Of 2017

My name is Collin. My parents are Torrey and Jennifer. I have two brothers named Dillon and Owen. Outside of school, I like to go hang out with my friends and play sports.

My favorite teacher is Mrs. Blanton because she would let me take naps in her class. I will miss the recesses, my favorite thing, from this school. I played basketball for one year. I’m really looking forward to sports in high school, and after high school I want to go to college and play sports.

Spring Bluff is proud of Collin’s accomplishments and looks forward to seeing him achieve even greater things in the future.