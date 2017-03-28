Home » School » Spring Bluff Spotlight Class Of 2017

Hi. My name is Beau. I am the son of Rebecca and Rich. I have one sister Samantha. I like to work with my dad, play sports, fish, hunt, and trap with my cousins while I am out of school.

My favorite teacher was Mrs. Mabe. I liked her class because we had a lot of games and class activities. I will miss the small classes and the one on one learning between the teachers and the students at Spring Bluff. My favorite memory while at Spring Bluff was when Mr. League let us take care of the tower gardens. I have been in basketball for 5 years, scholar bowl for 2 years, Stuco for 1 year, science club for 2 years, and 6th grade band.

While I am in high school, I plan on playing football when I get out of high school, I plan on going to college to become a certified diesel mechanic.

Spring Bluff is proud of Beau’s accomplishments and looks forward to seeing Beau achieve even greater things in the future.