Spring Bluff Spotlight Class Of 2017

My name is Connor. I am the son of Eric and Theresa. I have two brothers Ryan and Josh. Outside of school, I like to play video games, swim, play paintball, and hang out with friends.

I’ve been at Spring Bluff for 9 years and like recess and my classes. My favorite teacher was Mr. Hewkin because he helped me in band and is teaching me guitar. I will miss recess, the teachers, and having small classes. After high school, I want to go to medical college and become a surgeon.

Spring Bluff is proud of Connor’s accomplishments and looks forward to seeing him achieve even greater things in the future.