Spring Bluff Spotlight Class Of 2017

My name is Dalton. I’m the son of Anthony and Lindsae. I have one sister named Darah. The things I do outside of school are baseball, vacations to Branson, and going to Cardinals games.

My favorite teacher is Mrs. Vassallie because she makes math easier in 7th and 8th grade when it is very difficult. She also is very funny in math, too. There are three things that I participate in at Spring Bluff: basketball, scholar bowl, and science club for my science fair project. My favorite memory from Spring Bluff is when I dunked Mrs. Guehne in the dunking booth. I’ve done that two times and really want to do it again.

After high school, I am hoping to go to college and play baseball because baseball is my favorite sport.

