Spring Bluff Spotlight Class Of 2017

My name is Jordan. I am the daughter of Jason and Michelle. I have two brothers, Kason and Hunter. I also have two sisters, Parker and Riley. Outside of school, I like swimming, playing volleyball, and hanging out with friends.

My favorite memory at Spring Bluff is having fun with friends and teachers while learning.

I like hanging out with friends and also having recess at Spring Bluff because in high school there is no recess! Mrs. Tolliver is my favorite teacher because she is so nice, sweet and funny, plus she loves me.

I will mostly miss seeing the little kids, choir, and the teachers here at Spring Bluff. In high school, I’m looking forward to being with all my friends and having good grades. After high school, I plan on going to college to be a cosmetologist.

