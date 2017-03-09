Home » School » Spring Bluff Spotlight Class Of 2017

My name is Drew. I am the son of Jason and Heidi and the Grandson of Jim and Glora and Fred and Carol. I have one brother named Craig. Outside of school I like hanging out with my friends and reading.

My favorite teacher at Spring Bluff is Mr. League because I think he is funny. He also teaches my favorite subject, science. I’ve participated in basketball for 5 years and drama for 4 years.

I will miss being around people I know and recess at Spring Bluff. I plan on going to college after I graduate high school.

Spring Bluff is proud of Drew’s accomplishments and looks forward to seeing him achieve even greater things in the future.