Home » Sullivan » SMS Holds Second Annual Student Ed Camp

Sullivan Middle School held its second annual Student Ed Camp March 10, with 140 students volunteering to teach 90 different classes on topics they know.

SMS instructional coach Marcy Hutchings said the day promotes student leadership.

“It puts them out front and volunteering,” she said. “It also helps build empathy for teachers. It’s not an easy job. It’s a nice way to build community between student and teachers. That’s been one of the unexpected results.”

Hutchings, Cheryl Garbs and Becky Woodcock conceived the idea after attending a teacher’s version of the ed camp and wondering why students couldn’t also do it. A grant was written up and honored. It has become so popular with students that they are eager to hold one in fall and one in spring, but Hutchings said they will limit it just one for now.

Hutchings said SMS is the only school to take part in a student ed camp. “Some have done it with a class, but never with an entire building,” she said.

The students submitted an essay about their passion and why it’s their passion. The winner — Riley Diggs —was given a $100 scholarship to a summer education class. The winning essay was selected anonymously by school administrators.

Hutchings said the day was a success and credited students and administrators for their part.

“This day couldn’t haven’t happen without the kids and the support of the administration,” she said. “They encourage us to step outside the box.”