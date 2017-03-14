Home » Sullivan » Rotary Radio Auction To Be Held March 22-23

The Sullivan Rotary Club will be holding its annual radio auction next week on Wednesday, Mar. 22, and Thursday, Mar. 23, starting at 6 p.m. each evening on KTUI Radio, 102.1 FM, Fidelity Cable Channel 95 and online at KTUI.com.

This is the fundraising event Rotary holds each year to provide scholarships for Sullivan and Bourbon students.

Rotary appreciates all the businesses and individuals who so generously support this auction.

Rotary hopes you will take time to check its full page ad next week, listing the items to be auctioned each night and call in your bids on items of interest to you. This is your chance to purchase something you want and have the money you spend help local high school students.

Why not get some friends together and have an auction party on Wednesday and Thursday nights? Watch the auction on Fidelity Cable Channel 95 and call in your bids.

If you have not been contacted by a local Rotarian and would like to donate items for the auction, call Charlie Betz at 573-468-8184,. If no answer, leave a message and he will return your call.