Parkway North Ousts Sullivan In Sectionals

Parkway North launched a barrage of 3’s Tuesday that put Sullivan in a big first quarter hole, then never let them recover.

Led by four 3-pointers each by Aliya Belcher and Je’Naiya Davis, the Vikings won 66-45 in a Class 4 sectional to eliminate Sullivan from the state playoffs.

Amaya Stovall led all scorers with 21 points. Parkway North had 13 3-pointers, including four in the first period.

Clare Shetley had four 3’s of her own to lead Sullivan (19-9) and finish with 18 points. Mallory Shetley scored nine points — all in the first quarter — doing her best to help Sullivan keep pace with a fleet Vikings squad.

Bria Jones also had nine points. Sullivan’s seniors McKenna McCoy and Emma Randolph both had three points, while Jenna Lochner had one. Kate Randolph appeared, but did not score as the foursome played in their final high school game.

Katie Creek scored two points.

Parkway North (24-5) was no ordinary Class 4 opponent. The Vikings were bumped down from Class 5 after district reassignment. The program has won four straight district championships and took third place in state two years ago.

Parkway North averaged 61 points entering Tuesday’s game and demonstrated their firepower early. A pair of quick 3’s by Jadyn Pimentel and Davis gave the Vikings a 6-2 lead. Belcher hit the first of two 3’s in the period. Pimentel knocked down a 3 after back-to-back turnovers by Sullivan with 3:26 remaining to put Parkway North up 12-2. Sullivan scrambled into a timeout, but were unable to slow down the Vikings. Belcher had a putback, then a 3-pointer. Stovall drove into the paint for a basket with 1:30 remaining, putting the Vikings up 17-4. Mallory Shetley had a pair of free throws and a three-point play in the final minute, pulling the Lady Eagles within 21-9, but Pimentel’s jumper as time expired gave Parkway North a 23-9 lead.

Sullivan found themselves down 29-11 midway through the second quarter until Clare Shetley rained a 3 and sank a pair of free throws to get Sullivan to a 29-16 deficit. Parkway North kept coming, boosted by Stovall. Clare Shetley had another 3 late in the quarter to again pull Sullivan to a 13-point deficit at 33-20, but Amy Jordan’s 3-pointer with 35 seconds left and Stovall’s fast break bucket with six seconds to go sent Parkway North into halftime leading 38-20.

After Emma Randolph’s 3-pointer left Sullivan trailing 43-26, Belcher hit a 3 and drew a charge at the other end with 4:50 remaining. Davis dropped in another 3. Clare Shetley went deep again with 4:20 to go to make it 49-29, but a three-point play by Stovall and 3-pointers by Belcher and Amy Jordan gave the Vikings a 59-31 lead, their biggest of the game. Sullivan trailed 59-34 after three quarters. They outscored the Vikings 11-7 in the final period.