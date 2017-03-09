Home » Bourbon » MLB, Cardinals Hall Of Famer Ozzie Smith Visits Paramount Apparel

Major League Baseball and St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie Smith visited Paramount Apparel International last week as a guest of Gateway PGA.

Imperial Headwear, which was acquired by PAi in 2012, struck a multi-year partnership with Gateway PGA. Imperial will become “The Hometown Hat of the Gateway PGA” and a platinum sponsor, including the eighth annual Ozzie Smith Pro-Am to benefit PGA REACH on June 11-12 at the Country Club of St. Albans.

The Gateway PGA Foundation is working in partnership with the Imagine Academy to introduce to the game of golf to children. With the help of Smith, a dedicated board and committee system, the Gateway Foundation plans to embark on a missing to change the outlook for kids across the St. Louis community.

Imperial Headwear will also be the title sponsor of Gateway PGA”s “Imperial Headwear Pro-Assistant” on Aug. 7 at St. Clair Country Club; become a supporting sponsor of the second annual Gateway PGA Las Vegas Pro-Am; participate in the Gateway PGA’s Quad Pro Event on March 27 at Whitmoor Country Club; sponsor the Gateway PGA’s spring membership meeting and provide headwear to staff, interns and volunteers of the Gateway PGA, Junior PGA and Foundation.

“Imperial Headwear has a tremendous 100-year history but we are relatively new to the Greater St. Louis area,” said Mike Wrightson, general manager at Imperial Headwear. “So we are very grateful to be working closely with our home section of the PGA and showing our commitment to those golf professionals who help grow the game.”

Founded in 1916, Imperial Headwear is the leading manufacturer and marketer of premium quality headwear for the golf market. Imperial is committed to style, functionality and perfection in fit and comfort. It is this commitment that has allowed the creation of a wide variety of headwear with quality that is second to none. Renowned for its superior customer service and art customization capabilities, Imperial offers its products using the most innovative fabrics and designs, as well as logo and embroidery technologies. For further information please visit imperialsports.com or call (800) 950-1916. Follow Imperial Headwear on Twitter and Instagram at @ImperialHats and on Facebook at facebook.com/Imperial Inc. Imperial Headwear’s 100th Anniversary video can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/131945482.

The Gateway PGA is a non-profit association dedicated to promoting the game of golf and improving the vocation of the golf professional in Missouri and Illinois. The Gateway PGA is one of the 41 sections of the PGA of America. This section has more than 330 professionals and apprentices working in Eastern and Central Missouri as well as Southern and Central Illinois. The Gateway PGA conducts more than 145 golf tournaments annually for professional, amateur, and junior golfers throughout these territories. Each year, nearly 4,000 juniors take part in junior golf offerings provided by the Gateway PGA.

The Gateway PGA REACH Foundation is the charitable arm of the Gateway PGA. The Foundation utilizes the influence and of its local golf community to improve lives. Specifically, the Foundation serves veterans through year-around golf programming and partners with organizations who impact the lives of underserved youth. Since 2013, Gateway PGA REACH has provided over $500,000 in funding to help make a difference in the lives of individuals across the Gateway. St Louis Cardinal great and Baseball Hall of Fame Member, Ozzie Smith, is the President of the Gateway PGA REACH Foundation.