Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I Arrest Report

The Sullivan Police Department made 15 arrests for the week of Feb. 27 through Mar. 4 in the City of Sullivan.

This week’s arrests were:

Feb. 27: Richard A. Watts, 28, Steelville, was arrested in Crawford County on a probation and parole warrant; possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. He was held without bond at the Crawford County Jail.

Feb. 27: Brad W. Giddens, 22, Lake St. Louis, was arrested in Pulaski county on a Franklin County warrant for being a visibly intoxicated minor.

He was held on bond.

Feb. 28: Andrew C. Randolph, 35, Cuba, was arrested in Crawford County for possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; no valid plates and no seat belt.

He was placed on a 24-hour hold.

Feb. 28: George W. Scott, 62, Lebanon, was arrested in Laclede County for four counts of child pornography possession and failure to register as a sex offender. He was placed on a 24-hour hold.

Feb. 28: Tarah C. Rumisek, 26, Lebanon, was arrested in Laclede County on a warrant for probation violation.

She was held without bond.

Mar. 1: Gregory C. Muldrow, 36, St. Robert, was arrested in Phelps County on a Pulaski County warrant for failure to appear on a traffic offense. He was held without bond.

Mar. 2: Jeremy A. Ingle, 34, Oldfield, was arrested in Laclede County for possession of a controlled substance; unlawful use of drug paraphernalia; no seat belt and excessive window tint. He was placed on a 24-hour hold.

Mar. 2: Michael A. Goodman, 24, Salem, was arrested in Dent County for driving while revoked and possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on a 24-hour hold.

Mar. 3: Nicholas K. Kunz, 21, Steelville, was arrested in Crawford County on a Franklin County warrant for dangerous drugs; possession of a controlled substance; delivery or possession of an item at a county jail and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was placed on a 24-hour hold.

Mar. 3: Andrea L. Harrelson, 22, Steelville, was arrested in Crawford County for possession of a controlled substance; delivery or possession of an item at a county jail and no proof of insurance. She was placed on a 24-hour hold.

Mar. 3: Sean T. Wright, 43, Steelville, was arrested in Crawford County for driving while intoxicated; driving while revoked; no proof of insurance and failure to display valid plates. He was placed on a 24-hour hold.

Mar. 3: Alexander L. Reed, 22, Ridgedale, was arrested in Laclede County for second-degree murder; armed criminal action and leaving the scene of a crash. He was held on bond.

Mar. 3: Jason P. Thibault, 30, Salem, was arrested in Dent County for driving while intoxicated; driving while revoked or suspended; failure to drive on the right half of the roadway; failure to signal and not wearing a seat belt.

Mar. 3: Kevin W. Gidney, 26, Grove Spring, was arrested in Laclede County for driving while intoxicated; careless and imprudent driving; speeding and no valid driver’s license. He was released from the Laclede County Jail.

Mar. 4: Ronta L. Carter, 35, Springfield, was arrested in Laclede County for felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was placed on a 24-hour hold.