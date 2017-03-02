Home » Bourbon » Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I Arrest Report

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 19 arrests for the week of Feb. 20- Feb. 26.

Feb. 20: Tausha Crocker, 28, Steelville, was arrested in Crawford County for possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana; failure to stop at a stop sign and not wearing a seat belt. She was placed on a 24-hour hold.

Feb. 21: Jose B. Thomas, 20, St. Louis, was arrested in Phelps County for possession of marijuana; possession of paraphernalia and no seat belt. He was released.

Feb. 21: Marlan D. Myers, 61, Lebanon, was arrested in Laclede County for resisting arrest and speeding. He was released.

Feb. 22: Charles A. Goldstein, 34, Bourbon, was arrested in Crawford County for possession of a controlled substance; unlawful use of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear on warrants in Franklin County; no insurance and not wearing a seat belt. He was placed on a 24-hour hold.

Feb. 22: Danyel N. Gunn, 33, Cuba, was arrested in Crawford County for driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. She was released.

Feb. 23: James R. Williams, 38, Lebanon, was arrested in Phelps County for a Pulaski County warrant for assault; driving while revoked; speeding; no insurance and no seat belt. He was held on bond.

Feb. 23: Randy E. Whitley, 41, Sullivan, was arrested in Crawford County on a felony warrant from Franklin County; operating a motor vehicle without a valid license; failure to yield the right of way to another vehicle and no proof of insurance. He was held without bond at the Crawford County Jail.

Feb. 23: Chad A. Dement, 28, Steelville, was arrested in Crawford County for driving while intoxicated; speeding and not wearing a seat belt. He was taken to the Cuba Police Department and released.

Feb. 24: Terrence K. Lewis, 43, St. Louis, was arrested in Crawford County on a felony warrant from St. Louis County. He was held on bond.

Feb. 24: Michael P. Mathis, 33, Bunker, was arrested in Dent County on a probation violation; two misdemeanor Reynolds County warrants for failure to appear and no seat belt. He was held without bond.

Feb. 24: Richard S. Parmer, 30, La Belle, was arrested in Phelps County for possession of methamphetamine and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. He was released on summons.

Feb. 24: Bobby E. Link, 33, Steelville, was arrested in Crawford County for possession of a controlled substance; unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and no seat belt.

He was placed on a 24-hour hold.

Feb. 24: Nicole D. Hoss, 27, Steelville, was arrested in Crawford County for possession of a controlled substance; unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and failure to obey a traffic signal. She was held at the Crawford County Jail.

Feb. 25: Donald T. Armon, 49, Salem, was arrested in Dent County for failure to appear for passing bad checks. He was held on bond.

Feb. 25: Elmer D. Martin, 53, Salem, was arrested in Dent County on a warrant for a sex offense. He was held on bond.

Feb. 25: Breanne L. Railey, 24, Jonesboro, Ga., was arrested in Crawford County for possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and following another vehicle too close. She was placed on a 24-hour hold.

Feb. 25: Landon K. McDonald, 18, Salem, was arrested in Dent County for driving while intoxicated and speeding. He was released from the Dent County Jail.

Feb. 25: Terry S. Johnson, 43, Leasburg, was arrested in Crawford County for driving while intoxicated; driving while revoked no seat belt; no insurance and operating a motor vehicle with one headlight.

Feb. 26: Glenn A. Benton, 47, Cuba, was arrested in Crawford County for driving while intoxicated. He was released from the Crawford County Jail.