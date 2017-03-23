Home » Bourbon » Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I Arrest Report

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop I, Crawford County reported 17 arrests for the week of Mar. 13-18.

This week’s arrests were:

Mar. 13: James W. Smith, 53, Owensville, was arrested in Crawford County for driving while intoxicated (prior offender). He was released from the Cuba Police Department.

Mar. 14: John A. Veasey, 49, Dixon, was arrested in Pulaski County for a Jackson County warrant for assault and not wearing a seat belt. He was held at the Pulaski County Jail on bond.

Mar. 14: Joseph T. Lake, 36, Sullivan, was arrested in Crawford County on five warrants for traffic violations; three warrants for non-moving traffic violations and one warrant for resisting an officer.

He was held on bond.

Mar. 14: Marcella F. Hudson, 26, Sullivan, was arrested in Crawford County on a felony warrant from Franklin County for drugs. She was held at the Crawford County Jail on bond.

Mar. 14: Darcus D. Nowlin, 60, Stoutland, was arrested in Laclede County for tampering with a motor vehicle.

She was placed on a 24-hour hold.

Mar. 14: Leslie D. Cotner, 37, Stoutland, was arrested in Laclede County for tampering with a motor vehicle. He was placed on a 24-hour hold.

Mar. 15: Joseph D. Fox, 19, Grain Valley, was arrested in Pulaski County for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released.

Mar. 15: Ethan K. Caley, 17, Grain Valley, was arrested in Pulaski County for possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to display a license plate. He was released.

Mar. 15: Jody Barton, 45, Steelville, was arrested in Crawford County on a Franklin County warrant for passing forged checks; failure to display valid plates and no proof of insurance. He was held at the Crawford County Jail.

Mar. 16: Matthias P. Wegmann, 22, St. Louis, was arrested in Phelps County for driving while intoxicated. He was released.

Mar. 16: Keywanna M. Jackson, 28, St. Louis, was arrested in Phelps County for a St. Charles County warrant for larceny and driving while suspended.

She was held at the Phelps County Jail on bond.

Mar. 16: Robert J. Kellar, 60, St. Louis, was arrested in Crawford County for possession of a controlled substance; driving while intoxicated; unlawful use of drug paraphernalia; failure to properly affix plates; failure to display plates; failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and no proof of insurance. He was placed on a 24-hour hold.

Mar. 16: Derick R. Bissel, 35, Belle, was arrested in Crawford County on a Maries County warrant for unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. He was held at the Crawford County Jail on bond.

Mar. 17: Jessica D. Conaway, 38, Steelville, was arrested in Crawford County for possession of a controlled substance; misdemeanor possession of marijuana; misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and no seat belt.

She was placed on a 24-hour hold at the Crawford County Jail.

Mar. 17: Victoria R. Reed, 24, Salem, was arrested in Crawford County for possession of a controlled substance; driving while revoked; failure to display plates and felony possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility.

She was placed on a 24-hour hold.

Mar. 17: Danny J. Lato, 25, Salem, was arrested in Crawford County for possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia and a misdemeanor warrant from Dent County for failure to appear.

He was placed on a 24-hour hold at the Crawford County Jail.

Mar. 18: Willie D. Glenn, 27, Bixby, was arrested in Crawford County for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and no valid operator’s license.

He was held at the Crawford County Jail on a 24-hour hold.