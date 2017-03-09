Home » Sullivan » Missouri Baptist 7th Annual Fundraiser Dinner A Huge Success

The Sullivan community once again came out to provide generous support at Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital’s 7th Annual Fundraiser Dinner. There were well over 325 enthusiastic guests who came to the Sullivan Eagles Hall on Saturday evening, Feb. 25, 2017 for the “Casino Night” themed event.

As the guests arrived, they were treated to delicious appetizers of Hors D’oeuvres and drinks during the initial social hour. The hall was beautifully decorated by Watson’s Florist for the theme and a large selection of silent auction items and desserts were nicely displayed for the guests to bid on as they waited for the program to begin. Everyone could get their photos taken in front of a decorated backdrop and play the games of Blackjack and Chuck-A-Luck. Additional opportunities included a rifle raffle, reverse bingo and a chance to purchase a golden ticket that offered the winner their choice of one of the Live Auction items.

Tony Schwarm, MBSH President welcomed the guests to the event and thanked them for their generous support at the fundraiser. He shared how important their contributions are to the success of the hospital and services it offers. He then offered the invocation for the delicious buffet dinner prepared by The Barn and Grill of Bourbon. The main menu options included prime rib, pecan crusted tilapia, twice baked potatoes and fresh green beans.

Lisa Lochner, MBSH executive director also expressed her appreciation for the community’s support for the annual worthy cause. She announced the special entertainment that was to begin the evening. It was an appearance of “The King” live. The hospital administrators assisted the “King” during his act. Tony Schwarm, president was his bodyguard. Lisa Lochner, MBSH executive director, Carmen Bartolotta, chief nursing officer and Amy Wildhaber, quality & risk manager were his vocal doo wops. The “King” also swooned Mary Schwarm, the hospital president’s wife during his performance of “Are You Lonesome Tonight?” Other numbers he sang included “C.C. Rider” and “You Ain’t Nothing But A Hound Dog.”

Throughout the evening many drawings took place. The $1,000 winner was drawn by Thomas Jackson, MD who turned out to be Tony Schwarm, MBSH president. Tony generously donated it back to the hospital. A reverse bingo game was played, the golden ticket was drawn and the rifle raffle winner was announced. There were two testimonials presented. The first was by Jenica Brown, MOT, OTR/L, CLT. She expressed her gratefulness of support the Therapy & Wellness Center has received through these fundraisers. Ken Reeves, Ambassador Board Member expressed his thankfulness for the wonderful state-of-the-art hospital facility we have in the Sullivan community. He also shared about the excellent care he received at the hospital during personal health issues he recently encountered.

When the live auction concluded, the evening continued with dancing to lively music performed by the Alderwood Band. The event raised over $40,000 to benefit the Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital. “We are extremely indebted to the local community for its support to provide new equipment and services at our hospital. The incredible generosity and compassion was once again demonstrated by many individuals and businesses who made this the most successful event yet,” commented Jennifer Aven, Ambassador Board Chairperson.