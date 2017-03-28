Home » Obituaries » Lori Branch

Lori Branch, age 45, of Imperial, MO, formerly of Sullivan, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2017 at St. Clare SSM Hospital in Fenton, MO.

Lori Michelle Buff was born June 8, 1971 in St. Louis, the daughter of Darrell and Wendie (Bartle) Buff. She grew up and attended school in Sullivan before enrolling at Southwest MO State University in Springfield, MO. Upon graduation, she went to work for the St. Louis Integram Seating Co. in Pacific, MO. Lori worked there for many years and enjoyed many friendships with coworkers there during her employment. She was united in marriage to Rick Branch on January 11, 2003 and to this union two daughters were born: Abriel and Olivia. Together, they made their home in Imperial where they raised their family. Lori was a spirited individual who was very personable and outgoing. She was an avid Blues hockey fan and enjoyed watching Cardinals baseball. Lori also loved the many trips that were taken as a family.

She is survived by her husband, Rick Branch; her two daughters: Abriel and Olivia Branch of Imperial; her Grandma Mickey Bartle of Chicago, IL; her dogs; Rocco and Xena; and other relatives and friends.

Lori was preceded in death by her parents; Darrell and Wendie (Bartle) Buff.

No services were held at this time, but a visitation took place from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at the Eaton Funeral Home in Sullivan with cremation to follow.

Memorials to the Kidney Foundation are appreciated.

