Local American Family Insurance Agent Marilyn Lakaner Earns Top Honor For Customer Service

Marilyn Lakaner, an American Family Insurance agent in Sullivan, has been recognized for providing an outstanding customer experience under the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program.

“Our vision is to be the most trusted and valued customer-driven insurance company, so we salute these agents who have earned the highest praise from customers, and received the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification,” said Tim Constien, chief customer officer of American Family Insurance. “These agents are consistent providers of exceptional service and attention to our customers.”

The service excellence distinction was determined through an evaluation process conducted under guidelines established through the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program. The process consists of a customer satisfaction survey which measures customers’ overall experience with their current American Family agent.

Lakaner has been an agent for American Family since December 1993. Her office is located at 650 Fisher Drive in Sullivan.

